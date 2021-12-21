December 21, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Amazon Rewards Giuliano: New Entry at 62

Amazon Rewards Giuliano: New Entry at 62

Karen Hines December 21, 2021 2 min read

Giuliano Arnoldi, 62, an employee of the Casirate D’Adda Screening Center, is also among the three winners of the 2021 issue of “Amazon Stars,” an Amazon initiative that aims to reward those who have been able to unite a significant workplace dedication to commitment to the local communities they live in. He lives in it thanks to volunteer activities, fundraising initiatives, and more.

Among the three winning stories, reported directly by employees from all over Italy, Giuliano’s story tells of a man who has always lived in Capriati and worked for many years alone in the floriculture sector, but after a life spent in the midst of a flower and plants had to roll up Roll it up by starting a new business at Amazon. Casirate d’Adda welcomed him in 2019, giving him that 60-year perpetual contract that’s almost utopian. “Because of the crisis – he says – I had to close my business. Later, I did different jobs until I got to Amazon, where I was able to find a cooperative and calm atmosphere that I had not lived in for a long time, as well as a job stability that was not taken for granted at my age ” .

See also  The only one in London

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Dazn and dual users: from 2022 the subscription changes

December 21, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Let’s find out what’s in the package

December 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Italy, Omicron is really scary: Draghi is now assessing the vaccination commitment of all workers

December 20, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Climate warming is accelerating Himalayan glacier melting: 40% reduction in total surface

December 21, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Christmas Barrasca Guaranteed! Rain, wind and snow from Eve to Santo Stefano. Weekly Forecasts ILMETEO.it

December 21, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Amazon Rewards Giuliano: New Entry at 62

December 21, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The boys’ choice for the movie “Tales of the Sea”.

December 21, 2021 Lorelei Reese