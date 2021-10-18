“United to win”. Appeal for the right to occupy Paris

The winds of change within the national right in France. Presidential elections are approaching National Assembly Try climbing the Elysee. Another attempt after a series of election campaigns, in which the far right, having reached the polling stage, found the Republican bloc of Gaullists and leftists limiting progress towards the presidency.

But this time, there is something new. Not only Emmanuel Macron It looks pretty weak (opinion polls show it with a maximum of 25% consensus in the first round), but there are some observers who believe that this constitutional tradition of the various united fronts against the sovereigns could somehow crack. A scenario that would radically change the political situation in France, shaken in recent months also by the emergence of a new figure within the right but unrelated to the Le Pen family: Eric Zemmour. The irreverent journalist and essayist of Judeo-Berber descent is on top of the wave, he’s climbing in the polls, someone is even giving him an edge over Marine Le Pen. But now there are those who fear the division of the front and the victory of the opponents. That is why they hope that Le Pen and Seymour will unite in the 2022 presidential election.