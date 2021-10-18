Roberto Firmino is another testament to the new 3-football game – Nerd4.life

UFL It recruits another high quality ingredient with Roberto Firmino who will be one certificate Part of the new 3-player soccer game from Strikerz Inc. , as announced today in an official press release focusing on player participation in game development and promotion.

attacker Liverpool and Brazil She will obviously be present in the game, but will also have a prominent role in all of the promotional materials, although it is not yet clear if she will appear on the cover of the UFL or not.



UFL, Roberto Firmino played in a football game

Anyway, this is an important introduction to a game that aims, from scratch, to be a production Triple large caliber, able to compete with weights of this type.

“There could not have been a better time to bring Bobby Firmino on board, his lively, energetic personality, on and off the field, that fits perfectly in the DNA we build in the UFL,” said Eugene Nashilov, Strikerz CEO. “His presence will definitely help our game stand out from the competition and get more support from our growing fan base.”

For his part, the footballer replied: “I am very excited about the upcoming new UFL match. I am a huge fan of football simulation as well and can’t wait to play this revolutionary title with my friends,” Roberto Firmino said.

This is the second certification to be announced for the UFL, after Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko announced last month, indicating that Strikerz is also actively working to build a promotional network of certifications and ‘ambassadors’ able to put the game in competition with giants like FIFA. . 22 and eFootball.

In UFL, players will be able to create their own team starting with more than one 5000 licensed football players Inspired by reality and compete with other players to reach the top of the league. The developers say that the game will offer a high-level experience based on the Unreal Engine, making use of the latest technologies. UFL has been in development since 2016 and will be distributed Free Free game with free updates and no need to pay to play.

There will obviously be microtransactions, but the developers promise that they won’t affect the gameplay as pay-to-win style elements. More information about the game can be found in our preview of UFL and Goals: The New FIFA 22 Challenge Football Games and eFootball.