October 18, 2021

Voting in Rome at 11pm for the Michetti ballot

October 18, 2021

In Rome, at 11 p.m., The Second round From Administrative elections30.87% voted. The turnout was 36.82% at 11pm in the first round, a drop short compared to last October 3rd and 4th. Six percentage points, 728,376 Romanians out of 2,359,248 to vote against 2,359,248 against 868,757.

Voting in city halls

Where was the most voted? The second municipality has been very diligently confirmed, with 36.87% eligible to vote. I, III and VIII all performed well over 33%. It should be emphasized that these centers are historically strong areas on the left. On the other hand, voting in VI Town Hall was very poor, with only 23.95% eligible to vote. Compared to the other 2 polls, the 15th voter turnout is recovering, with the municipality of North Rome leaving the final square of the lowest voter turnout in Ostia. These are two model areas because they are considered the center-right fortress.

% Men % Women % Total
Municipal i 33,47 32.88 33,15
Municipality II 37.01 36.75 36.87
Municipality III 33,70 32.61 33,12
Town Hall IV 32.57 30.52 31.49
Municipal Vs. 31,16 28.93 29.99
Town Hall VI 25,24 22.72 23.95
Municipality VII 33.93 30.99 32.34
Municipality VIII 32.68 34,35 33.54
Municipality IX 33.93 30.59 32,15
Municipal X 29.06 27,29 28,14
Municipality XI 29,12 29.58 29,36
Municipality XII 32.99 32,28 32.61
Municipality XIII 31.56 29.79 30,62
Town Hall XIV 31.01 27.98 29,35
Municipality XV 28,40 28.03 28,21

Voting in other municipalities of the province

Voting in the province also fell. At 11pm in Braziano he voted against 38.16, 44.57 in the first round. At Frascott we are at 30.94 against 41.28. 40.65 against 30.78 for Marino.

