A scientist leaves NASA and plans to reclaim Mars

Jim Green, an American physicist and scientist, after spending forty years at NASA and seeing practically everything, as the New York Times reported, left the agency and first of all made some interesting statements to the well-known American newspaper regarding his future studio projects. Among these is the possibility, apparently real according to the scientist, of designing a magnetic shield to make Mars habitable.

Magnetic shield between Mars and the Sun

In the past, he had already mentioned the possibility of creating a huge magnetic shield between Mars and the Sun to modify the planet’s atmosphere in an “artificial” way, practically to make it trap more heat, and thus make it habitable. . Green returns to the subject and states that it is possible. It would be a kind of “rehabilitation” of the Red Planet to increase its atmospheric pressure and, accordingly, its temperature.

Atmospheric pressure on Mars

Currently, the atmospheric pressure on Mars is much lower than that on Earth and stabilizes at a level of about 1% of Earth’s pressure. This is one of the main reasons why Mars is inhospitable to life.

The scientist explains that with the help of a magnetic shield from space, a sufficiently large magnetosphere can be formed around Mars, which will allow a pressure of 60 millibars to reach, at least initially, a level still low since the Earth’s atmosphere. Compress at least 10 times greater.

The pressure will increase more and more

However, it will only be the beginning, Green points out. Subsequently, the pressure will increase more and more, and with it the temperature will increase, and natural processes will begin that will lead to a more luxurious growth of plants (they were eventually removed from the ground in the beginning).

Building a magnetic shield in space

To achieve this, one would have to overcome a huge obstacle: building a magnetic shield in space, possibly around Mars. Green explains that he has been working on the project for about two years and will be launching a studio soon. But he also revealed that he already knew that it would not be well accepted because the idea of ​​rehabilitating Mars was never accepted by the scientific community.

The reclamation process can also affect Venus

The possibility of global or near-global changes occurring on a planet at an “acceptable” time remains as science fiction as most of the scientific community is concerned. But according to Greene, that’s not the case. In fact, the reclamation process could also affect Venus in a similar way to that planned by Mars. In the case of Venus, the shield would reflect light and cause the planet’s global temperature to drop, making it habitable.