Ukraine: US troops arrive on Polish border – Other News – New Europe

(ANSA-AFP) – RZESZOW, FEB 16 – Dozens of U.S. paratroopers landed today at a Polish airport near the Ukrainian border as part of a drive to strengthen several thousand NATO troops in the east. This was noted by France Presse reporters when they saw soldiers jumping off a Boeing C-17 military plane at Rzeszow Airport, about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and then landing on buses. Another group of soldiers, about ten people, boarded two Black Hawk helicopters, and it took off. Two Chinook helicopters could be seen landing. Armored cars, military trucks, containers and dozens of other soldiers were found in a makeshift camp set up inside the airport. The United States has announced plans to temporarily deploy a total of about 4,700 troops in Poland in retaliation for the build-up of Russian troops around Ukraine. They were led by General Chris Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan. (ANSA-AFP).

