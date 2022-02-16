February 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine: US troops arrive on Polish border - Other News - New Europe

Ukraine: US troops arrive on Polish border – Other News – New Europe

Noah French February 16, 2022 1 min read
(ANSA-AFP) – RZESZOW, FEB 16 – Dozens of U.S. paratroopers landed today at a Polish airport near the Ukrainian border as part of a drive to strengthen several thousand NATO troops in the east. This was noted by France Presse reporters when they saw soldiers jumping off a Boeing C-17 military plane at Rzeszow Airport, about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and then landing on buses. Another group of soldiers, about ten people, boarded two Black Hawk helicopters, and it took off. Two Chinook helicopters could be seen landing. Armored cars, military trucks, containers and dozens of other soldiers were found in a makeshift camp set up inside the airport. The United States has announced plans to temporarily deploy a total of about 4,700 troops in Poland in retaliation for the build-up of Russian troops around Ukraine. They were led by General Chris Donahue, the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan. (ANSA-AFP).

See also  "No place on the agenda" - Libero Cottidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A 64-year-old woman has died, her husband unharmed but in shock. Heard the roar from miles away

February 16, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Coastal Resorts, Stop Extending Offers From 2023 and Break the Expensive Umbrella: Green Light from CDM

February 16, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Expert.ai Technology at the U.S. Defense Research Center – Business Stories

February 15, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

The chaos of Ryanair and the desperate and abandoned travelers. Website and app shutdown for hours

February 16, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Ukraine: US troops arrive on Polish border – Other News – New Europe

February 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Katia Ricciarelli vs. Mirjana Trevisan ‘Bad hair, I want to burn it’ / Web accuses ‘Hyena’

February 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Weather report. In front of me is passing with rain, thunderstorms and snow. Below are the respective regions «3B Meteo

February 16, 2022 Karen Hines