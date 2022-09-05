Udinese-Rome | Sutil’s words: “We want to make our own identity”

The Bianconeri coach spoke perfectly at the end of his team’s match. Udinese scored 4 goals for the Giallorossi and now big dreams. Fantastic performance by all the Friulian players, with Deulofeu and Pereyra at the top, perfect for setting pace and creating opportunities in the offensive phase. Do not miss all the statements of the coach of Piedmont. Here are his words And the most striking statement.

Thin He started talking about the match:We are in an excellent moment, the team is growing and we are healthy. We’re working on going forward because we have the characteristics that enable us to do that against anyone. we stay We try to create our own identity . We played good football and made a lot. we have in Our DNA for destructive transformations. I am fortunate enough to train the players very physically and highly motivated.”

The coach then spoke about how he prepared for the race and the new mode tailored for Pereira: “We must try to slip to 4 and maintain the 5th top.Today we had to play our football, that’s why he joined Samardzic And the Arslan to exceed their averages. Toko is an extraordinary player, Support where we can cement it It is there to trigger our actions. Its quality and Deulofeu’s quality is incredible. The boys were extraordinary.”. Finally he answered a question about the team and his idol as a manager: “the team It’s competitive in dual roles.We are working to grow and involve everyone in the project. We have to keep our feet on the ground and realize our strengths. We have the ability to do important things. in the agreement Spalletti has inspired me. He is a great coach and he has very good ideas, because he gives the team the courage to always go and play matches.”. By changing the theme quickly, you will not lose all the sounds of the match. Here are the Udinese-Roma report cards <<