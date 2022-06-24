Zaniolo attends the Juventus-Roma match

Turin – Put Federico Cherubini And the Thiago Pinto In the same place in Milan. s Juventus and gm of Rome They’ve been spotted far from prying eyes and away from classic – and busy – negotiation venues. A chat with friends that will set the bargain Niccolo Zaniolo In the section of Turin, Rome. The crossover between the Bianconeri transfer man and the Giallorossi comes in the middle of a busy day for both. In Continassa, they have been thinking of the 22-year-old blue man since January, when the first survey was conducted, and in recent months the track has not been completely abandoned. There have been ups and downs, also due to the inclusion of Milan, which is still in the window for the Roma player (yesterday he also met Bento the Rossoneri). But at the moment, according to what has been nominated from the Milan salons, Juventus is once again in pole position for Zaniolo. The puzzle is complex and not yet complete. But the fact that the Bianconeri and the Giallorossi are talking about it confirms the common will.
Roma start at a valuation of 50-60m, while Juventus won’t want to go over 40 plus bonuses. A meeting point, however, is possible. Especially since the Giallorossi is said to be more open to the question of peers. and unclear fun admiralwho Atalanta redeemed from Juventus for an additional 20 million bonus, there is another player who does not mind at all Mourinho. It is located around Arthurfar from being untouchable in plans Massimiliano Allegri. The former Barcelona midfielder, who came close to moving to Arsenal in the winter, could become the key to the deal between Juventus and Roma. But the negotiators can also be separated and carried out separately by the two clubs. More meetings will be needed, Milan Allow, to reach the white smoke of Zaniolo.
