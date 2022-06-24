Zaniolo attends the Juventus-Roma match

Turin – Put Federico Cherubini And the Thiago Pinto In the same place in Milan. s Juventus and gm of Rome They’ve been spotted far from prying eyes and away from classic – and busy – negotiation venues. A chat with friends that will set the bargain Niccolo Zaniolo In the section of Turin, Rome. The crossover between the Bianconeri transfer man and the Giallorossi comes in the middle of a busy day for both. In Continassa, they have been thinking of the 22-year-old blue man since January, when the first survey was conducted, and in recent months the track has not been completely abandoned. There have been ups and downs, also due to the inclusion of Milan, which is still in the window for the Roma player (yesterday he also met Bento the Rossoneri). But at the moment, according to what has been nominated from the Milan salons, Juventus is once again in pole position for Zaniolo. The puzzle is complex and not yet complete. But the fact that the Bianconeri and the Giallorossi are talking about it confirms the common will.