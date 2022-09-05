Rockstar creates a thank you page that looks like a goodbye – Nerd4.life

Rockstar Games has released a file Thanks page Dedicated to developers GTA 5 and GTA OnlineThe two company games that were hugely successful. In this, it lists all the people who worked on the two video games. Sure, it feels like farewell to GTA 5, waiting for the arrival of GTA 6.

It reads “Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years” Thank you page on me Rockstar Games Website. “We want to thank and thank everyone who contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 until today.”

The list includes everyone who worked on GTA 5 and GTA Online in alphabetical order, indicating their locations (but not the period during which they worked on the game). Really (let’s say) everyone is included, even game testers who are often overwhelmed by the video game world. There are also original credits published with the game.



GTA 5

GTA 5 It sold 170 million units, making it the second best-selling game after only Minecraft (238 million). The game has been re-released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and then also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Success was also determined by GTA Online, the multiplayer component.

With this thank you page, it appears that Rockstar Games is not only acknowledging the authors’ commitment but also the fact that they are now close to putting GTA 5 in the background. Since GTA 6 is in development and the rumors continue to grow, perhaps from the point of view of many players, it’s also time to move past the numbered fifth chapter of the saga.