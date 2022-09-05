The James Webb Space Telescope shows a specific image of the star WR 140

at recent days James Space Telescope web Take his first live picture From a planet outside the solar system. But this was only one “general test” of its potential that will be pushed even further over time allowing us to see much more than we have been able to discover so far. After all, as he has repeated many times, this is only the beginning of his adventure and many data and many other discoveries await us in the coming years.

If the images of an exoplanet (or Carbon dioxide detection in another atmosphere) she “just awesome” From a scientific point of view but less “Satisfying” From this viewpoint, the JWST He had already hinted at how beautiful the photographs he would be able to capture of other celestial bodies. It was understandable in the middle of july When the first pictures were revealed and then With Messier 74And the cart wheel galaxy or with Jupiter. In the past few days it has become “Widely” picture WR 140 (The Wolf Wright star) was shot in July.

James Webb Space Telescope and the star WR 140

The image was initially published from an automated account Twitter that posts photos taken by JWST. The picture in this case wasn’t particularly stunning even though it was starting to reveal a structure WR 140. Thanks to the processing, it was possible to improve its quality and at the same time make it more perceptible to the eye (which covers a width of about 2 light-years).

WR 140 Click image to enlarge

There are two items highlighted. One is the shape of the hexagonal structure which is one “Signature” typical of James Webb Space Telescope Because of the hexagonal parts of the primary mirror (for comparison, Hubble has four due to the support of the secondary mirror). Thus, it is a visual artifact that scientists are well aware of and does not present a particular problem for image analysis. The second is a series of concentric rings (even if not perfectly circular) that move away from it WR 140.

These are not a visual artifact but are actually existing structures. Its shape is derived from the dust surrounding the star (WR 140) due to the emission of elements (from hydrogen to helium etc.) “style” From a companion star that revolves around it, forming a binary system. The distance from Earth is about 5500 light years and is located in the constellation Cygnus and will be published in the near future Scientific study who examines this celestial body with his new findings JWST (Perhaps precisely because the structures are not mounting but semicircular). The image in this case was captured with the MIRI instrument, made in Europe, and using different filters such as F2100W, F1800W and F1000W for different wavelengths.

