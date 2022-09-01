September 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

From Brazil to Suriname Sailing in the freezer: Drowning fisherman alive for 11 days

From Brazil to Suriname Sailing in the freezer: Drowning fisherman alive for 11 days

Samson Paul September 1, 2022 1 min read

A Brazilian fisherman, Romualdo Macedo Rodriguez, spent eleven days in a freezer, in the middle of the Atlantic, after his boat sank, according to news portal Yol. The rescue operation was carried out by sailors who recognized the floating device in the open ocean already in Suriname. Weaker, the man was kept under arrest for 16 days in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, because he had no documents.

From Brazil to Suriname in the freezer: Video of the abandoned fisherman who survived 11 days at sea

In an interview with Domingo Espetacular on TV Record, the fisherman explained the idea of ​​climbing into the refrigerator after seeing his boat start to sink. The man had left the port of Oiapoque, in the Brazilian state of Amapà, to spend three days fishing. However, his boat had cracks and the water started flowing.

“I immediately started drying up, but there was no way out the next day and I sank,” explained the fisherman, who could not swim. The only thing left was a freezer, and after testing whether the object was floating, he decided to use it as a boat.

See also  Israel boycotted Sally Rooney and removed her novels from libraries - Ultima Ora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The European Union has suspended the simplified issuance of European visas to Russians. Moscow: “Brussels decided to shoot itself. There will be consequences.”

September 1, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

7 months after discovery

August 31, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Trump allegedly tried to obstruct investigations into secret documents found at his palace

August 31, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

16 concerts in 10 states including Alaska

September 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

From today, smart work is changing, and we are working to expand the fragile economy

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jerry Scotty reveals: “They didn’t let me do anything!”

September 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“So that I can discover the world.” History »ILMETEO.it

September 1, 2022 Karen Hines