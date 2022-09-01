From Brazil to Suriname Sailing in the freezer: Drowning fisherman alive for 11 days

A Brazilian fisherman, Romualdo Macedo Rodriguez, spent eleven days in a freezer, in the middle of the Atlantic, after his boat sank, according to news portal Yol. The rescue operation was carried out by sailors who recognized the floating device in the open ocean already in Suriname. Weaker, the man was kept under arrest for 16 days in Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, because he had no documents.

From Brazil to Suriname in the freezer: Video of the abandoned fisherman who survived 11 days at sea

In an interview with Domingo Espetacular on TV Record, the fisherman explained the idea of ​​climbing into the refrigerator after seeing his boat start to sink. The man had left the port of Oiapoque, in the Brazilian state of Amapà, to spend three days fishing. However, his boat had cracks and the water started flowing.

“I immediately started drying up, but there was no way out the next day and I sank,” explained the fisherman, who could not swim. The only thing left was a freezer, and after testing whether the object was floating, he decided to use it as a boat.