Starting today, Monday, May 17th, the “Uber takes you to the museum” campaign kicked off. After several months of forced closure, museums are finally reopening their doors to visitors, and on this occasion, Uber is making a contribution to lending a hand to museum activities, in order to restart. A way to bring Italian citizens closer to the beauty, history and pride of their country.

Discounts until the end of May

With the new campaign, all users of the app will have the opportunity to have two trips reduced by 50% – until May 31 – to visit the main museums of Turin. In detail: Royal Museums, Egyptian Museum, Film Museum, Reggia di Venaria Reale, Mauto Museum and Automobile Museum. To use the offer, users must enter the promotional code UBERMUSEI in their app before booking a trip: when the destination or arrival of the trip is a museum on the list, the fare is automatically deducted by 50%. The code can be used a maximum of two times by each user of the app, then there and back, and it’s valid until May 23.

Lorenzo Peredo, General Manager of Uber Italy, said: “We want to make our contribution to support the resumption of various activities in the country – since there are fewer and fewer restrictions. After announcing in February 20,000 free trips to support the vaccination campaign, today we announced this initiative aimed at Returning people to visit museums and thus contributing to the revival of the unique Italian character that has suffered from a long period of suffering. “

Uber is moving safely

Thanks to the “Door to Door” security protocol, Uber guarantees app users a transportation option that complies with all the safety measures for passengers and drivers introduced since the first phase of the emergency and still in effect, such as: the obligation to wear a mask for drivers and passengers; Constant sewage of vehicles; Supply of sterile gel for drivers and passengers; Mask verification for drivers who must prove that they are wearing a mask or face covering before starting the service, by taking a selfie to upload to the application; Checking the mask for passengers: Passengers who have reported in the past not wearing the mask, on their next reservation, they will have to try to wear it by taking a selfie with the app to follow the flight. Photos sent by users will be deleted upon verification and will not be shared with the driver.