Uber in communication in Milan and Rome with Curve Creative Studio

The campaign was planned by MediaCom externally in Milan and Rome and on social and digital channels
Italy resumes and Uber launches the communication campaign “We are here. We will take you anywhere you want”, with the aim of increasing familiarity with the Uber Black service, operated by the famous chauffeur-driven black sedans (NCC).
The campaign is part of the company’s new expansion plan in our country: in fact, the Uber Black service was recently launched in Turin, which was added to the cities of Milan, Rome and Bologna (as well as Naples, where the taxi service Uber is located), and is a confirmation of Uber’s commitment to providing its services to the Italian public increasingly broad.
The campaign will initially focus on the cities of Milan and Rome, and will see the participation of different channels, from social media to digital and outside the home.
The company chose the creative agency Curve Creative Studio in Turin to design and coordinate the campaign in all its forms.
The campaign aims to position Uber not as a global brand that has provided its services to Italy, but as a great brand, able to offer an opportunity to move into the different lifestyles of the two Italian cities.
The campaign includes a significant investment in outdoor advertising, with billboards and digital screens at strategic and prominent points distributed throughout Milan and Rome.
The out-of-home campaign will be surrounded by the digital campaign, which will affect the major social networks, and will also engage influencers with original content, and through a local commercial according to the city and broadcast on TV and on the Internet.
credits
Agency: Curve Creative Studio
Creative Director: Luciano Aiello and Marco Gallo
Strategist: Erica Carrillo
Copywriter: Massimo Ciancabilla Erica Cariello Jacopo Botticelli
Editing/Director: Lorenzo Botticelli
Voiceover: Jiobi Izu
Media: Mediacom
