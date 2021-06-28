ASL calls to anticipate the second dose of the vaccine, the bride leaves the wedding dinner and goes to the center for administration

So far the most that has been done, which is to say yes and get married. And so the bride – who was invited by ASL to anticipate the second dose of the vaccine – decided to take time off from wedding dinner To do that. A story that could be a good commercial was told in a note by a Lazio councilman, Alessio D’Amato: “I send my best wishes and thank you very much Floriana Mancini cOn his wedding day, after receiving a call from the local health authority in Frosinone to anticipate the vaccine, he decided to go to the administration. with her husband Ivan Marotta Visited the Stellantis Center in Piedmont San Germano to receive the second dose. When I read the news I smiled, very touched by the new bride’s gesture that showed A commendable civic sense And in the middle of the wedding dinner I went to the vaccination center. An experience that will accompany me all my life, this comment from Floriana especially surprised and delighted me. The citizens of Lazio have exceptional behavior – recalls D’Amato – Respect the rules and join the vaccination campaign en masse, It is also thanks to them that today we are the first region in Italy in terms of the number of departments, and together we will reach the goal of 70% of the immunized population by August 8.”
