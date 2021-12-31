Arrival of a car, GB was born an electric car ‘tailor-made’ for Uber – experiences and news

Wusul, the British company specializing in electric mobility that was established in 2015, has revealed a new model of the car dedicated to Uber drivers for its car booking services. Simply called the Access Vehicle, the concept – developed in collaboration with select Uber drivers – has been designed with urban use in mind.

Like the All Mini, the access car has wheels in all four corners of its footprint and features a tall body, short overhangs and an oversized rear cabin with room for luggage.

It also features a tall windshield that transforms into a transparent roof, a solution designed to illuminate the interior as much as possible with natural light. It shares a few things with the iconic London cabin – including height extension, large rear doors and plenty of legroom for rear-seat passengers – as well as innovative MPV solutions like Ford Transit Connect.

The UK-based access company has also focused on driver comfort, safety and long uptime, with these vehicles covering an average of around 50,000 km per year. No information was disclosed about the technical characteristics, but it is justified to assume that the access car was developed on the electric skateboard platform already used for Gen 2.0 trucks.

It was also created with a €100 million loan from Kia and Hyundai, and upon arrival currently employs 800 people in 5 “small factories”. The debut of the car for Uber should take place in 2023.