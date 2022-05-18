Uber, a self-driving home delivery service.

Mobility company Uberheadquartered in San Francisco, About collaborating with robotics startups Robotics and Motional, a self-driving company, serves to program a food delivery service using driverless technology in Santa Monica, California.

Level 4 Autonomous Driving

A delivery robot has been developed It can carry up to 23 kg for a distance of 40 km on a single charge And it is equipped with 4 level of autonomy, which means it can rotate without any human intervention. The vehicles use multiple types of sensors, including lidar and sonar, to map their surroundings, and the data is converted to decision-making by Nvidia Jetson software. Orders can be submitted and confirmed via the Uber app.

Uber’s revenue increased 136% last quarter, to $6.85 billion, thanks to strong growth in its core business. Specifically, the food delivery unit Uber Eats generated $2.51 billion in revenue. However, the company’s announced new partnerships with Serve Robotics and Motional indicate that Autonomous driving continues to play an essential role in the company’s long-term growth plan.