Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual event, returns in September

Tudum, the global event for Netflix fans, returns on Saturday 24th September with five global events over 24 hours

Tudum! The global virtual event that reached Netflix fans in 184 countries around the world last year returns on Saturday 24th September with five global events over 24 hours.

What: Hear an exciting day of exclusive news, trailers and previews, plus interviews with top Netflix creators and stars. The free virtual event is a tribute to Netflix fans and is dedicated to sharing scoops on over 100 TV series, movies, and specials from around the world.

When: On September 24, Tudum will cover four continents with five events, taking fans on a whirlwind trip around the world:

At 11 AM KST (7 PM PT on September 23), Todom kicks off an exciting show from Korea.

At 11 AM IST (10:30 PM PT on September 23), fans will have the chance to catch some premieres from India.

At 10 AM PT, fans will receive exclusive news on upcoming TV series, movies and games in the US and Europe, as well as an additional event to announce exciting titles coming from Latin America.

At 1:00 PM JST on September 25 (9:00 PM PT on September 24), our Superstars from Japan will wrap up Tudum with an event dedicated to Japanese entertainment.

Where: Tudum: A global event for Netflix fans will be open to everyone in different languages. Visit the official Netflix website for fans. For the latest news on this global fan event, stay tuned for more details on the slate of titles and celebrities in early September. Mark September 24th in the calendar!

