New Lynk & Co 01 2022-2023, important prizes for SUVs under the Volvo XC40

Link & Co. 01 2022-2023 It’s an SUV that doesn’t lack personality. Although it is a model that is similar to many other SUVs, it is actually different from all other models. the reason? A totally innovative way to distribute and use. To see better:

How the new Lynk & Co 01 2022-2023 suv stands out

Lynk & Co 01 2022-2023, Important Prizes Arrival

There are three driving modes available for Lynk & Co 01 2022-2023: Pure with 100% electric, hybrid Which manages the transition between energies for the best possible efficiency and the power that combines the maximum power of the two engines.

Based on the CMA platform, such as Volvo XC40Available in black and blue with a length of 454 cm, a width of 185 cm, a height of 168 and a wheelbase of 273 cm. Both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are based on a three-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that transmits torque to the front wheels, along with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The thermal engine generates 140 hp and 215 Nm of torque and is linked to a 54 hp electric unit powered by a 1.8 kWh lithium-ion battery for a total of 194 hp.

in plug-in hybrid release The power reaches 262 hp and 424 Nm of torque. The 1.5-liter 3-cylinder gasoline engine is joined by an 82-horsepower electric unit powered by a 10.7 kWh battery, allowing you to travel up to 45 kilometers without emissions. Both motors are installed on the front axle.

Systematic electrical shift control requires two pulses to shift to D and then to R. In mode B, the level of regeneration increases with deceleration. Trunk volume is 466 liters compared to 452 liters in the Volvo XC40. In the station wagon configuration, the loading area is flat. Underfloor storage hides charging cables. A full charge can never drop below 5 hours, even on a fast station, the Lynk & Co 01 onboard charger of 3.3 kW.

central touch screen Link & Co. 01 2022-2023 – On her debut in Italy and with the first awards – she measures 12.7 inches diagonally. Ventilation maintains some physical controls but not those of air recirculation.

there digital devices It stretches beyond 12.3 inches, but readability is somewhat captivating depending on the display mode. The interface of the infotainment system has nothing to do with the interface of the Volvo XC40.

with one Smartphone connected via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto To the driving application, GPS mapping disappears from the instrument cluster. Standard smartphone charger. With the Lynk & Co app, you can sublet Lynk & Co 01 2022-2023 very easily. Before unlocking the car, it is necessary to take a series of photos to check its condition at the time of rental. The charging socket is located in the left front bumper.