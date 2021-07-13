July 13, 2021

Tu si que vales, Belen replaced by Julia Stabile? Behind the scenes chaos - rumors and TV

Lorelei Reese July 13, 2021

Recordings for Maria De Filippi's hit Canale 5 have begun

On July 12 and 13, 2021, recordings were made New edition of Tu si que vales. big absent Belen Rodriguez, with the birth of her daughter Luna Marrow which took place on July 12 in Padua, in a clinic at the forefront of the field of gynecology. According to the first leaked rumors, the Argentine subreddit will be present in the upcoming episodes, which will air on Canale 5 in the fall.

Instead of Argentine stew, again eight years after Santiago was born, there could be a surprise: Julia Stabel. As reported by Blasting News, dancer Amici has been spotted behind the scenes of Mediaset. It is not excluded that Sangiovanni’s girlfriend will make a foray into the stage, along with the other two leaders: Martin Castrogiovanni and Alessio Sakara.

According to Insider Whisperers, Julia Stabile was able to test herself in Tu si que demeanor after showing off her talent as a dancer. Temporarily waiting Bellin’s return After the arrival of little Luna Marrow with her partner, 26-year-old Antonino Spinalbes, she was also in dispute for another transfer.

despite motherhood Belen Rodriguez does not intend to give up her career. In addition to the valleys of Tu si que, the ex-wife of Stefano Di Martino should drive تقود Custom Format for Moms in Italia Uno. Meanwhile, Julia Stapel’s presence at Variety Studios Saturday night didn’t go unnoticed.

Just a courtesy visit, a surprise to Maria de Filippi and Rudi Zerbe, or is there more? Definitely the wife of Maurizio Costanzo He strongly believes in the capabilities of Julia Stabile, which left its mark on the latest edition of Amici, where it triumphed. The first dancer in the history of talent show created and directed by De Filippi.

While waiting to learn more, the entire jury of Tu si que Valley has been confirmed. Maria but also Jerry Scotty, Rudy Zurbi, Teo Mamukari, Sabrina Ferelli. When will the air be shown? At the moment, Mediaset has not announced an official date but we are talking about the end of September – the beginning of October.

