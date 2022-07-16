July 16, 2022

FTC could approve takeover in August – Nerd4.life

July 16, 2022

green light from Federal Trade Commission toAcquisition of Activision Blizzard From Microsoft It could arrive next month. A few hours ago, the Redmond giant confirmed that it had responded to the second request to send documents from the FTC and now the US government agency has 30 days to request more information, otherwise it will have to automatically approve the process.

Thus, the agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard can actually materialize in Augustwith several IPs, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and Crash Bandicoot, that will officially become part of the already cross green catalog.


Microsoft prepares to welcome Activision Blizzard King’s famous IP

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard It was announced at the end of February. This is a pharaonic chord from Ben $68.7 billion. Thus, we are also talking about a rather sensitive process that inevitably led to a thorough investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.

Microsoft plans to welcome Activision Blizzard to its stable By June 30, 2023. However, in May, President Brad Smith said the acquisition was proceeding “quickly,” suggesting the deal could materialize well before that date.

However, this week Sony formalized the acquisition of Bungie and Haven Studios.

