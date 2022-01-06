Alyx could arrive on PlayStation VR2, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

Half-Life: Alex It is one of the greatest games in VR, if not the best, hence its accessibility PlayStation VR2 It will be very good news for all future buyers of Sony’s new VR headset, and according to an insider, it may come true.

Nick “Much Nick” Baker It’s the insider involved, who claims that Valve and Sony have made agreements to bring Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation VR2, although he can’t say when that might happen. Chubshall Nick is a knowledgeable person who often interferes with various predictions, which in some cases also come true, even if his balance at the moment is questionable, so let’s consider it just a rumor without any confirmation.

In response to Benji-Sales on Twitter, who envisioned the possibility of Agreement between Sony and Valve To bring Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation VR2, which would have helped underpin the prevailing emphasis on technology that brings benefits and both companies, Nick reports that “from what I’ve heard, they agree, but I’m not sure when that’s going to happen.”

So there will already be an agreement between Sony and Valve, according to insiders, that should bring Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation VR2. The questionable thing is certainly, considering that the title in question is considered a kind of “exclusive valve”, developed to push the Valve pointer viewer but on the other hand it is also possible to play it with other viewers, it remains an important Steam exclusiveWhich makes it hard to think of a move to PS5. Furthermore, it is not clear how the insider in question could have received information on a deal based on a headset that has yet to be announced.

However, it’s also true that Valve can weigh the advantages that derive from the game’s greater reach with a device that aims to be as mainstream as the PlayStation VR2, so that might not be ridiculous. On the other hand, the team previously did not want to rule out the possibility of Alyx coming to PlayStation VR. Remember that PlayStation VR2 was announced yesterday, with Horizon Call of the Mountain also shown.