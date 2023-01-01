€150 bonus, 1 check, Rdc January 2023: expected dates

4 ‘ reading

Shared dates In this article refer to economic performance Paid by INPS, must be verified on Citizen’s social security filereserved area of INPS website It can be accessed using Spade (public digital identity system), Cns (National Service Card) Q over there (electronic identity card).

When will pension and disability benefits arrive for January 2023?

the premium January 2023 pensions expected on checking accounts, postal savings books, Banco Posta or Poste Pay Evolution accounts January 3, 2023.

Those who collect their pensions at post offices have to follow staggered shifts with the pensioners’ initials.

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 surnames from A to B;

surnames from A to B; Wed 4 January 2023 – surnames from C to D;

– surnames from C to D; Thursday 5 January 2023 – surnames from E to K;

– surnames from E to K; Saturday 7 January 2023 (morning only) – surnames from L to O;

(morning only) – surnames from L to O; Monday 9 January 2023 – surnames from P to R;

– surnames from P to R; Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Surnames S through Z.

You should check the calendar with the local post offices.

When will the €150 bonus arrive in January 2023?

A bonus of 150 euros is expected to be paid in January 2023:

Bonus payments of €150 were reported in January 2023 local workers or for their private account who have not yet received the financial contribution.

When does Unico’s check arrive in January 2023?

Here are the payment dates for the Single Allowance in January 2023:

January 2-13, 2023 Payments with a single check in December 2022;

Payments with a single check in December 2022; January 13-31, 2023 Payments by one check for the month of January 2023;

Payments by one check for the month of January 2023; January 28-31, 2023 Payable by single check on Rdc indicating Dec 2022.

In this detailed article you will find all files One-check payment dates expected in December 2022.

When will Naspi arrive in January 2023?

the premium From Naspi in January 2023 is expected Between 7 and 31 January 2023.

When will the citizenship income arrive in January 2023?

the premium affiliate Citizenship income in January 2023 expected from January 15, 2023 For those receiving benefits for the first time or payable after renewal and since January 27, 2023 to all other beneficiaries.

When will the citizenship pension arrive in January 2023?

the premium From Citizenship pension for January 2023 expected from January 15, 2023 For those receiving benefits for the first time or since January 27, 2023 to all other beneficiaries.

When will the shopping card arrive in January 2023?

the premium From Purchase card for January and February 2023 is expected Between January 5 and 31, 2023.

How to find out more about the next INPS payments in January 2023

