Tomorrow we will enjoy a special sunrise, where many planets and stars can be seen with the naked eye

It won’t be easy but it’s worth a try: tomorrow, at dawn on June 5, the Moon, Jupiter, Mercury and the Pleiades will be visible at the same time with the naked eye in the same part of the sky (with Mars a little further away). Using the telescope we will also be able to see Uranus

And the’Incredible concentration of celestial bodies and stars Awaiting us tomorrow, at dawn on June 5th: Moon, Jupiter, Mercury H chandelier They will be Visible at the same time to the naked eye In the same part of the sky (with Marty a little far). With the telescope we will also be able to see Uranus.

As the UAI explains, on the eve of the new moon (expected on June 6) it will be difficult to be able to see at least part of the new moon. Many stars are concentrated in the constellation Taurus On the horizon to the east-northeast, dawn on June 5 (on map Sky 5 June 2024 at about 5.00 am).

The very thin crescent moon in particular will be found near the Pleiades and the planets Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus (however, it is necessary to use a telescope to observe this planet).

ec l’The “alignment” on June 3rd was not actually correct; However, this concentration of stars is real, even if it is not easy to observe because the Moon is only a day away from its new phase and Jupiter and Mercury are very low on the horizon.

However, let us not forget that the chandelier – as we always say – is a spectacle in itself: in fact, it is Rather a “nearby” star cluster. (440 light-years), which is what matters Several stars are visible to the naked eye: Even in the city, with a clear sky, it is not difficult to recognize 4 or 5 stars, but away from sources of light pollution we can count to 12.

Hoping for such a miracle is really worth a try.

Not to be missed!

source: UAI

