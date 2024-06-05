Antinelli: “Calhanoglu’s words are worrying. But Barella is tired and…”

In fact, the Turk did not talk about the worrying circumstances, but was only sorry that his colleague was not present during the confrontation between Italy and Turkey.

Alessandro Antinelli, on RaiSport, after the match between Italy and Turkey, spoke about Barella, who – as reported by coach Spalletti – is suffering from slight fatigue and for this reason he did not play in last night’s friendly match against Turkey. Calhanoglu. The Turkish player himself, in an interview with Rai Sport, referred to the condition of the Italian midfielder, saying: “I am sorry that he was injured and was not present this evening.” The player did not talk about the circumstances, but simply expressed his regret that his Inter teammate was not present in the friendly match.

The journalist confirmed: “I’m a little afraid of Calhanoglu’s words when he says Barella was injured. We know it is mild fatigue, it goes away in a few days and we have no reason to doubt. Now you will have to handle the human materials carefully. Barilla is actually one of the leaders in Italy, it makes you take a leap in quality and we don’t want to give that up. Spalletti will be cautious about his return given that this is a problem that must be resolved, as the coach himself said, within two days..

