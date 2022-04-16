Brad Sams’ fall release period is set – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass Family Planthe new subscription category that’s talked a lot about 5 people will be launched Microsoft at autumnprobably a few weeks before the Christmas holidays, according to Brad Sams, an editorial consultant at BWW Media Group and an insider with various sources within the Redmond giant.

“For the Family Plan, the last rumors I heard were about the launch during the fall, about the holiday period of this year,” Sams said in the latest video posted on his YouTube channel, adding that plans in that sense could change in the coming months.



Xbox Game Pass

Obviously, all this was considered just a rumor, because at the moment there are no guarantees that Microsoft really intends to launch a family subscription.

The first rumors about it came with a report from Windows Central about two weeks ago, where the Xbox Game Pass family plan was described as a year-end subscription designed for up to 5 users, allowing it. spend less From standard levels by dividing the spending by several people.