Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday 27th September 2022

The 10 eLotto: Today's Draw on Tuesday 27 September 2022 LIVE today is. First, all the lotto reels, then the six winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly and Superstar number (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. In today's lottery, neither 6 nor 5 + 1 was hit, but two lucky ones got 5, winning more than 133,000 euros each. The Jackpot win from SuperEnalotto and thus rises to 284 million euros.

This page You will find all the winning numbers.

Lotto numbers for today’s contest, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies Agency sends out the numbers for the ten wheels plus the national wheel at approximately 8 p.m.

Barry 41 88 5 22 37

Cagliari 24 65 68 83 79

Florence 65 38 66 68 3

Genoa 4 33 7 46 11

Milan 33 89 13 19 9

Naples 48 57 3 14 32

Palermo 65 29 48 9047

Rome 86 33 28 52 26

Turin 19 26 88 34 37

Venice 64 14 76 7918

National 50 52 56 66 75

The winning six of the SuperEnalotto today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 42 63 62 22 49 5

Jolly Number: 80

Superstar Number: 36

Let’s find out about the reserved odds for the winners: If you don’t see them, click this link. 6 and 5 + 1 were won. Two lucky hits hit 5, winning over 133,000 euros each. The jackpot for the next draw will rise to over €284 million.

quotes Category number of winnings quotes

6 . points 0.00 EUR

Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR

points 5 2 133,695.20 €

4 . points 620 439.56 EUR

points 3 28,735 €28.53

points 2 475,377 5.35 EUR



And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022.