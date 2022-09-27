September 28, 2022

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday 27th September 2022

Lorelei Reese September 27, 2022 2 min read

ManyAnd the SuperEnalotto The 10 eLotto: Today’s Draw on Tuesday 27 September 2022 LIVE today is. First, all the lotto reels, then the six winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly and Superstar number (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. In today’s lottery, neither 6 nor 5 + 1 was hit, but two lucky ones got 5, winning more than 133,000 euros each. The Jackpot win from SuperEnalotto and thus rises to 284 million euros.

on me This page You will find all the winning numbers.

Lotto and SuperEnalotto, they are all tied

Lotto draw today Tuesday 27 September 2022: the winning numbers

Lotto numbers for today’s contest, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies Agency sends out the numbers for the ten wheels plus the national wheel at approximately 8 p.m.

  • Barry 41 88 5 22 37

  • Cagliari 24 65 68 83 79

  • Florence 65 38 66 68 3

  • Genoa 4 33 7 46 11

  • Milan 33 89 13 19 9

  • Naples 48 57 3 14 32

  • Palermo 65 29 48 9047

  • Rome 86 33 28 52 26

  • Turin 19 26 88 34 37

  • Venice 64 14 76 7918

  • National 50 52 56 66 75

SuperEnalotto Today: Draw for Tuesday 27 September 2022

The winning six of the SuperEnalotto today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.

  • Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 42 63 62 22 49 5

  • Jolly Number: 80

  • Superstar Number: 36

Superenalotto Draw September 27, 2022-2

quotes
Category number of winnings quotes
6 . points 0.00 EUR
Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR
points 5 2 133,695.20 €
4 . points 620 439.56 EUR
points 3 28,735 €28.53
points 2 475,377 5.35 EUR

10eLotto, September 27, 2022 draw: Today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

  • 10 Lotto Numbers: 4 5 7 14 19 24 26 29 33 38 41 48 57 64 65 66 68 86 88 89

  • Golden Number: 41

  • Double gold: 41 88

