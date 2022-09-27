September 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

Bag: Milan’s black shirt in Europe. The difference in points closes more than 250 points – the economy

Karen Hines September 27, 2022 2 min read

Milan finished sharply lower (-1.16% with Ftse Mib at 20,961 points Below 21,000), an uncertain session, which is worse than other European listings, is also in red. The widening spread and rising BTP yields are already under tension on Monday despite Piazza Affari’s good reception after the election result with its weight.

Amplifon (+3.86%) stands out with Saipem (+3.82%) at the end thanks to contracts worth 1 billion in Ivory Coast. Tim took another step forward (+3.41%) while he waited with the new government and with it the CDP offer for the network, as well as the premise of selling Tim Brasil. Tenaris (+3.02%) and Nexi (+2.69%) also did well, being the last in the New Plan wave. Shortage of methane to beat winter after damage to Nord Stream: Terna -5.49%, Enel -5.4% Hera – 5.31% A2a -4.08% hump -3.92%. Among the smaller stocks, MPS contained closing losses to 1.8% (to €29.97)

Thus, the spread between BTP and Bund is widening again, after the rally we already saw on Monday after the elections. The session ends above the 250-point threshold, at 250.7 to be exact, again at May 2020 levels. Even in the context of generally increasing government bond yields, the yield on the ten-year BTP is 4.72% over 2013 levels.

At shorter maturities, 2 and 5 years, Italian bonds offer higher yields – a measure of country risk – than Greece. The two-year BTP returns 3.2% (the Greek equivalent of 2.6%), and the five-year one is 4.2% (compared to 4% in Athens).

Wall Street turns negative. The Dow Jones lost 0.58% to 29,084.16 points, the Nasdaq lost 0.23% to 10,778.48 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.53% to 3,635.77 points.

See also  Ukraine, Russia and Draghi: De-escalation is not in sight and is ready for any eventuality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Uber, agreement for Stellantis to electrify its fleet in France

September 27, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

The new Citroen C4 2022-2023, all the advantages of an SUV and a sedan combined in one car

September 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Fiat Punto Daydream: the scary new model

September 26, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Bag: Milan’s black shirt in Europe. The difference in points closes more than 250 points – the economy

September 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday 27th September 2022

September 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Led space and solar energy to cut costs

September 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

FLASH – News for Koopmeiners and Demiral! From Zapata to Scalvini, and the last one in Atalanta – SOS Fanta

September 27, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt