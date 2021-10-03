October 3, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Why all this evil?" - Free daily

“Why all this evil?” – Free daily

Lorelei Reese October 3, 2021 2 min read

A touching and painful story, a story Paula Enugu a very right, a program Silvia Tovanen The episode airs on Canale 5, the episode on Saturday, October 2. The volleyball player is regaining her life and career, after the recent success of the Italian national team in the European Championship.

But Enogu also talks about Violent attacks have been received on social networks From the mean hater: “I’ve been able to keep going thanks to the support of my family, friends and teammates.” And about the latter he adds: “I am really happy to have them in my life,” he said.

Obviously a volleyball player can’t forget episodes of racism Suffered in the past, first back On the days he went to kindergarten: “I understood what they were telling me, but I did not understand the reason for all this hatred.” But even today, those episodes repeat themselves. “I’ve always talked about it with my parents, they’ve always prepared me for it, saying it can happen and they’ve always said I shouldn’t respond because I shouldn’t bring myself down to their level,” explains Enogu.

Finally, at the end of the interview, the emotion and Tears over the video message received from his family: The parents, for the sake of the brothers, are really far from it. “I knew they were doing it for my brothers and I never felt abandoned. With volleyball, I was always forced to get away from home and travel, and the first time I broke up with my parents was when I was 13. He moved to Milan,” concluded Paula Enugu.

See also  Happy Done, Bianca Guaccero remains positive and is not returning to the studio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Tomorrow’s Tower October 4, 2021 – Blackbeard

October 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

“Who is Rita Dalla Chiesa to me”, sexy confession – Libero Quotidiano

October 2, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Emirates News Agency – Enthusiastic crowds flock to the first day of Expo 2020 Dubai

October 2, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Marseille mourns Bernard Tapie: “French Berlusconi” who ousted Milan Sacchi and Capello | first page

October 3, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

FDI and ‘black lobby’, Maloney breaking election peace and attack: “Everything read on the table”. Fan Page Director: “We give it to BM”

October 3, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Five European countries for 500 euro banknotes

October 3, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Why all this evil?” – Free daily

October 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese