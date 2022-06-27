Timetable, Live TV, Broadcast, Forecast

Murray-Duckworth is a match valid for the first round of Wimbledon: news, analysis, schedule, predictions, live TV and live streaming.

Years go by, seasons follow each other but Andy Murray He will always be among the most anticipated tennis players by a demanding Wimbledon crowd – and clearly a patriot. The Scot, seriously injured in recent years and unable to return to past levels, was the first Briton to win the Grand Slam at home in 2013, nearly eight decades after Fred Perry’s last victory, which made the entire team rejoice. .

The former world number one – who managed to replicate himself in the 2016 edition of the tournaments – has a record 16 wins and 25 defeats this season. Libra is negative but, for what the place was when he decided to return to the courts despite the prosthetic hip prosthesis, he can be considered satisfied.

No victory for Duckworth in 2022

The Glasgow native reached two finals in 2022, his last three weeks on grass in Stuttgart, standing in front of Matteo Berrettini for nearly three hours. He should have also run at Queens, but given the sub-optimal conditions after the marathon against Blue, he preferred to keep himself within sight of Wimbledon.

Murray will debut with Australian James DuckworthShe came back six months ago to be completely forgotten. The Australian had no wins in 2022, save for the two Eastbourne qualifier victories against Cox Wimmer. Recently he was defeated in three sets by our team Lorenzo Sonego who has shown some signs of recovery. There are precedents among the players, going back to 2018 and 2019: Murray won both of them.

