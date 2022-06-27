Timetable, Live TV, Broadcast, Forecast

Murray-Duckworth is a match valid for the first round of Wimbledon: news, analysis, schedule, predictions, live TV and live streaming.
Years go by, seasons follow each other but Andy Murray He will always be among the most anticipated tennis players by a demanding Wimbledon crowd – and clearly a patriot. The Scot, seriously injured in recent years and unable to return to past levels, was the first Briton to win the Grand Slam at home in 2013, nearly eight decades after Fred Perry’s last victory, which made the entire team rejoice. .
The former world number one – who managed to replicate himself in the 2016 edition of the tournaments – has a record 16 wins and 25 defeats this season. Libra is negative but, for what the place was when he decided to return to the courts despite the prosthetic hip prosthesis, he can be considered satisfied.
No victory for Duckworth in 2022
The Glasgow native reached two finals in 2022, his last three weeks on grass in Stuttgart, standing in front of Matteo Berrettini for nearly three hours. He should have also run at Queens, but given the sub-optimal conditions after the marathon against Blue, he preferred to keep himself within sight of Wimbledon.
Murray will debut with Australian James DuckworthShe came back six months ago to be completely forgotten. The Australian had no wins in 2022, save for the two Eastbourne qualifier victories against Cox Wimmer. Recently he was defeated in three sets by our team Lorenzo Sonego who has shown some signs of recovery. There are precedents among the players, going back to 2018 and 2019: Murray won both of them.
Where to see Murray-Duckworth live on TV and Broadcast
The match is valid for the first round of Wimbledon between Andy Murray and James Duckworth It will be broadcast on Monday 27 July exclusively for subscribers sky. This year’s satellite platform allocates nine channels of Peace Grass, including Sky Sports One (Channel 201) H Sky Sports Tennis (channel 205). Live broadcast is also available on sky gomobile service available to subscribers, and on CurrentlySky Live and on-demand platform. The meeting should not start earlier 17:45.
Murray Duckworth: Prediction
In the Stuttgart tournament, Murray gave excellent indicators, reaching the final and receiving such excellent victims as Nick Kyrgios. There are good conditions at Wimbledon too, but as usual a lot depends on his physical condition. If he’s fit, the Scot will have no trouble making his way over Duckworth, who has won only five matches on grass in his career. Murray will likely do his job in three sets And the total number of games can be less than thirty-eight.
