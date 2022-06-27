June 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Praise: A health worker gets into trouble due to a ballet performance posted on Tik Tok

Praise: A health worker gets into trouble due to a ballet performance posted on Tik Tok

Gerald Bax June 27, 2022 2 min read

Praise: A health worker gets into trouble due to a ballet performance posted on Tik Tok

He’s doing a dance with a uniformed doll in the hospital, even if he’s not working at the moment. Then he makes a video, posts it on Tik Tok and ends up in the viewfinder. It happened with a health worker at Lodi Hospital who was then transferred from her ward to another auxiliary hospital. The general manager noted the video. The video was immediately removed and the relevant staff member’s disciplinary board avoided. The company led by director Salvatore Gioia has published a regulation on “social media policy” with very strict rules. “The regulation – reads the assistant’s document – is intended to provide principles, rules and behaviors to be observed by employees on duty, with a view to protecting the network of patients and professionals and the image of the assistant.” The document sets out the rules not only for the use of the corporate account, but also for the “personal accounts in question”. In fact, employees can “access social media with their personal accounts and consult with them during business hours for corporate purposes only.” For employees, the company says it’s appropriate “not to accept friendships on social networks from patients.” Except for “ASST public events, photos and videos that take pictures of buildings, employees, users, or their families are prohibited from being disclosed. Further, an employee may not use ASST distinctive signs such as the logo”

© Reproduction reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Cyberpunk 2077, bugs? Wrong QA company that lied to CDPR, says report – Nerd4.life

June 27, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Looking at Mercury closely

June 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New alpha 3.17.2 FPS video and event Siege of Orison – Nerd4.life

June 26, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The baby was trapped under the sun and was thus rescued by the Carabiners

June 27, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Airbnb has launched the Wow Fund for the World’s Most Unique Accommodations

June 27, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

Searching for anorexia, amnesia scandal: 10 years ago the golden lion was awarded to those who lifted it on stage, obese and had a laryngectomy. A 25-year-old, 27-kg girl allowed herself to get killed to climb it

June 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Photo (from space) by Samantha Cristoforetti

June 27, 2022 Karen Hines