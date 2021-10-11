In Guatemala, more than 100 immigrants were found trapped in a container. They wanted to reach America

On Thursday, Mexican police found another 652 people stranded in six trailers near the U.S. border.

The pessimistic flow of Haitian immigrants trying to reach the United States via Central America has not stopped. Guatemalan police have rescued 126 people trapped in an abandoned container on the side of the road.

106 from Haiti, 11 from Nepal and 9 from Ghana began their journey from Honduras to the United States at the hands of human traffickers. Residents in the south of the country called the police to hear the screams of desperate immigrants and calls for help. The kidnappers are believed to have abandoned the container with the people trapped inside after it was accused of taking immigrants across the U.S. border via Mexico.

This is not the first time this has happened. These are dramatic episodes of recurrence in Central American countries: On Thursday, Mexican police found 652 immigrants packed in six trailers near the U.S. border. Half were minors, and almost 200 of them were unaccompanied.