Three awards for “Langobardi – Alboino and Romans”

Association Invicti Wolves Communicate with great enthusiasm and pride that docufilm Langobardi Albuinus of the Romans It won Best Documentary, Best Introductory Video and Best Audience Award in the sixth edition of RushDoc International Documentary Festival that took place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States November 26-27.

Invicti Lupi was a huge hit at its first international selection, and was greatly appreciated by the jury and the American audience. The project to enhance the history of Lombard in our region continues to garner support thanks to the innovative communication tools that Invicti Lupi uses with passion, dedication and tenacity.

“I am really happy with the successes of this project of my own which I have held in my heart for years and which I was finally able to achieve thanks to the network of support and collaboration I have been able to put together,” he declares. Matthew Grodina, president of Invicti Lupi and creator of docufilm.

“Having been shortlisted for two important Italian festivals such as Archeofilm Firenze and RAM Rovereto Festival, we were pleased to have been selected for the final stage of the International Hollywood Rush Doc Festival in the USA. Winning three awards on American soil, among the three major awards for Best Documentary, fills my heart with pride and increases my fervent desire to continue working to advance and rediscover our important historical past and important cultural identity. I thank all those who worked on this project, all the organizations and ordinary citizens who supported us, but above all I thank my wife Sandra Lopez Cabrera who gave her important experience and contribution as assistant director and post-production, costume designer, – artist and artistic director of the choreography. Finally, thanks to all who voted for us these days, for helping us reach the Audience Award.”

We remind you that the docufilm was entirely produced by Invicti Lupi and Matteo Grudina, directed by Simon Vrech NS Base2 Video Factoryand assistance in direction and post-production Sandra Lopez Cabreraand music Ragnarok Duo NS Lorenzo Brigant, resumed Alessandro Galerathe narrator Paulo trajectory. Langobardi – Alboino e Romans was filmed between Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Austria thanks to the participation of many historical actors and volunteers; Historical and archaeological advice is provided by Nicola BergamoAnd Michelle AngolanAnd Annalisa Giovannini NS Cristiano Brandolini.

Invicti Lupi thanks the municipality and the Civic Archaeological Museum of Roman Desonzo for their support and partnership; Area; PromoturismoFvg; regional council; Bcc Staranzano and Villese; CariGo Foundation; ARLeF (Regional Agency for the Friulian Language); Friulian Philosophical Society; Friulian Society for Archeology; the municipality of Ragogna; the municipality of San Floriano del Collio; Cormon Municipal Federation Strassertal (Austria); National Archaeological Museum and Park “Freilichtmuseum Elsarn” (Austria); UISP, Italian Federation of Sports for All; Castle of Formentini, Counts of San Floriano del Collio; Association “Italy in the Middle Ages”; Citizens who supported us with the crowdfunding campaign, many associations, companies and local reality.

Invicti Lupi will continue to promote the documentary by participating in other important film festivals around the world.