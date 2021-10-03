Shocking photos of Brazilians searching for food among animal carcasses – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, Oct 3 – A series of flashlights of starving Brazilians rummaging among piling carcasses and butcher’s droppings, looking for something to eat, has become a symbol of the harsh social conditions in which residents find themselves overwhelmed in Brazil. from the Covid-19 epidemic.



The images, which show a man sitting in a truck container on a mountain of animal remains – bones, droppings and entrails, collected in supermarkets and designated for pet food and soap factories – were taken in Rio de Janeiro from photojournalist Domingos Peixoto, already the winner of several awards.



“There are days when I would like to cry,” truck driver Jose Divino Santos told Peixoto and reporter Rafael Nascimento de Souza of Extra newspaper. The latter launched the photo session titled: “Brazil 2021: The Pain of Hunger”, which shocked the whole country.



“In the past people would come to me asking if I could give a dog a bone. Today people are begging me for something to eat,” Santos was quoted as saying by the Guardian.



51-year-old Denise admitted that she needed something to feed her five children after losing her partner. “You don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve seen a piece of meat. It’s since before the pandemic. I’m really grateful for that,” adds the woman, holding some leftovers in her hand.



In Brazil, where Covid-19, long underestimated by President Jair Bolsonaro, has caused more than 600,000 deaths, it is estimated that at least 19,000 people are suffering or nearly starving.



Yesterday, thousands of people demonstrated in Rio again to protest against the government, which is responsible for the disastrous situation in which Brazil finds itself. (Dealing).

