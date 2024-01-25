In Formula 1, Leclerc renews his contract with Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc You will continue to be a Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver. In fact, the Prancing Horse announced contract renewal With Monaco driver. This renewal will take place on a multi-year basis, and although the exact duration has not been announced, it is assumed that Leclerc will continue racing with the Maranello car for at least another three years.
There has been talk of a contract extension for some time and now the official announcement has arrived from Scuderia Ferrari. Therefore, the Monaco driver decided to believe in the project he was implementing Frederic Vasseur With the aim of returning the Prancing Horse to the top of Formula 1. 2023 has been a difficult season for Ferrari and Leclerc and there have been moments of tension.
The dream continues @Charles_LeClair ❤️
– Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 25, 2024
However, in the end, the relationship will continue and the Monaco driver intends to do everything in his power to advance the single-seater starting next season which will somehow start on February 13 with the introduction of the new single-seater. Leclerc comments:
I'm very happy to continue wearing the Scuderia Ferrari suit in the coming seasons as well. Competing in this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I watched the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend's house and at the St. Devoti bend I looked for the red car. This team is my second family, since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and together we have fought adversity and written unforgettable pages over the past five years. However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can't wait to start this season to try and push the team further and put us in a position to compete in every race. My dream is still to win the title with Ferrari and I am sure that in the years that lie ahead of us together we will be able to gain some great satisfaction and give the fans something to be happy about.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Who is the millionaire owner of Ineos
“Osimhen, shut up now,” the striker’s words angered the fans
“In Udine, Milan were not supposed to return to the field, losing by default. That's how they broke the game.”