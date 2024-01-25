In Formula 1, Leclerc renews his contract with Scuderia Ferrari

Charles Leclerc You will continue to be a Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver. In fact, the Prancing Horse announced contract renewal With Monaco driver. This renewal will take place on a multi-year basis, and although the exact duration has not been announced, it is assumed that Leclerc will continue racing with the Maranello car for at least another three years.

There has been talk of a contract extension for some time and now the official announcement has arrived from Scuderia Ferrari. Therefore, the Monaco driver decided to believe in the project he was implementing Frederic Vasseur With the aim of returning the Prancing Horse to the top of Formula 1. 2023 has been a difficult season for Ferrari and Leclerc and there have been moments of tension.

However, in the end, the relationship will continue and the Monaco driver intends to do everything in his power to advance the single-seater starting next season which will somehow start on February 13 with the introduction of the new single-seater. Leclerc comments: