Release date revealed for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S – Nerd4.life

Via the official Twitter account, the Exit date to Gotham Knights: October 25, 2022. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

The information was shared through a simple tweet, accompanied by the image you can see below. At the moment, no other information has been provided Gotham Knights. It’s possible that the game will premiere tonight in the State of Play, but given that the release date has been set this way, it seems unlikely.



Gotham Knights release date (in English format)

Gotham Knights take us to Gotham City under the control of criminals. With no Batman saving the situation, his allies take matters into their own hands. This allows the game to be more focused on cooperation, with up to four characters to choose from and use to complete the adventure.

We explained to you in our most recent preview that “Gotham Knights was the protagonist of DC FanDome 2021 for a presentation focused exclusively on the Court of Owls, which on the one hand underscores the game’s narrative potential and the presence of truly fearsome antagonists, the so-called claws, but on the other hand, leaves out many Another aspect that we imagined would be scrutinized on this occasion. Thus, the building is excellent, certainly surpassing what was revealed last year.”