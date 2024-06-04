This is how you manage read receipts on Gmail, and you’ll also have advanced settings

The digital age has changed the way we communicate, making email one of the most widely used tools in both professional and personal settings.

However, certainty about the messages being sent remains one of the biggest concerns They are actually read by the recipients. In this article, we’ll explore how a free service called MailTrack can help us get read receipts for emails sent via Gmail, thus providing us with greater security in digital communications.

MailTrack is a free Gmail add-on that allows users to do just that Find out if their emails have been read and when By the recipients. This system is inspired by WhatsApp’s double blue tick, which offers a similar solution to email. Once installed and configured, MailTrack automatically inserts a small snippet of code into the header of the email you send. This code then allows the user to monitor the status of his email: whether it has been delivered to the recipient and, above all, whether it has been opened.

To start enjoying the benefits that MailTrack has to offer, the first step is to install it As an extension for Google Chrome. The process is simple and intuitive: just visit the dedicated Chrome Web Store page MailTrack Click the “Add” and “Add Extension” buttons. After that, a new tab will open where you will be asked to sign in to the Google account associated with Gmail; Here you will need to click on “Free Registration”. That’s it: no further steps are needed to activate the service on your Gmail account.

Interpreting read receipts

Once MailTrack installation is complete, all emails will be sent automatically Marked with specific symbols Which indicates his condition. A gray tick mark next to the message indicates that it was received by the recipient’s server; Two green ticks mean the recipient has opened the email. It is important to note that you will be able to deactivate this feature for individual emails if you do not want certain messages to be tracked.

MailTrack also offers several customizable options through the Settings menu accessible through the extension icon located at the top right of the Chrome browser window. Here users can decide What notifications they should receive regarding the status of their emails Or disable some additional features completely. However, many of these advanced options are only available on the paid Pro plans.

Whether it’s for professional or personal communications, knowing when a recipient reads an email can be extremely useful for managing your commitments better or simply getting Peace of mind that the message has reached its destination. With its ease of use and seamless integration with Gmail through the Chrome extension, MailTrack is a valuable tool for anyone who wants to improve their email experience.