June 4, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

[NASA HQ News] NASA invites the media to discuss Hubble’s operations update

[NASA HQ News] NASA invites the media to discuss Hubble’s operations update

Karen Hines June 4, 2024 1 min read

(AGENPARL) – Rome, June 3, 2024

(AGENPARL) – Monday, June 3, 2024 June 3, 2024
Media Consulting: M24-077
NASA invites the media to discuss Hubble’s operations update
An STS-125 crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.
Credit: NASA
NASA will hold a media conference call at 4 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, June 4, to provide an update on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope operations. NASA expects Hubble to continue making discoveries, and working with other observatories such as the agency’s James Webb Space Telescope, throughout this decade and into the next.
Audio of the conference call will be broadcast live on the agency’s website at:

NASA TV Live


Participants in the conference call included:
* Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington
* Patrick Cross, Hubble Space Telescope project manager, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland
Launched in 1990, Hubble has been observing the universe for more than three decades, and recently celebrated its 34th anniversary.
To learn more about Hubble, including some of its greatest scientific discoveries, visit:
https://www.nasa.gov/hubble
-end-
To receive NASA news releases

See also  The Kuiper Belt is much larger than expected

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Francesco Ippolito of Foggia is the first to publish scientific and technological content

June 3, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

8 year request for the Vitere brothers

June 3, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Safety First: NASA’s commitment to the wise and responsible use of artificial intelligence

June 3, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

[NASA HQ News] NASA invites the media to discuss Hubble’s operations update

June 4, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

This is how you manage read receipts on Gmail, and you’ll also have advanced settings

June 4, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Musk brings the Internet to the isolated tribe in the Amazon: after 9 months, “they are lazy, they do not work, and they do not move”

June 4, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

Genoa Mayor Marco Pucci underwent emergency surgery

June 3, 2024 Noah French