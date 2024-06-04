[NASA HQ News] NASA invites the media to discuss Hubble’s operations update

(AGENPARL) – Rome, June 3, 2024

NASA invites the media to discuss Hubble’s operations update

An STS-125 crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.

Credit: NASA

NASA will hold a media conference call at 4 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, June 4, to provide an update on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope operations. NASA expects Hubble to continue making discoveries, and working with other observatories such as the agency’s James Webb Space Telescope, throughout this decade and into the next.

Audio of the conference call will be broadcast live on the agency’s website at:



Participants in the conference call included:

* Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

* Patrick Cross, Hubble Space Telescope project manager, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been observing the universe for more than three decades, and recently celebrated its 34th anniversary.

To learn more about Hubble, including some of its greatest scientific discoveries, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/hubble

