The draw for the playoffs for the Europa League knockout stage, which includes 16 teams (including Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli), will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday, December 13. Sixteen teams take part in the draw: the eight runners-up in the group stage of the European League (seeded) and the eight third-placed teams in the group stage of the Champions League (unranked). Teams belonging to the same national federation cannot compete against each other. There will be home and away matches, with the top-seeded players playing the second leg at their home ground. The first legs will be played on February 17, while the return matches will be played on February 24.
seed heads
Pettis
Notice
real community
Naples
Olympiacos
Lazio
Braga
Dinamo Zagreb
unclassified
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Leipzig
Porto
Seville
Sherif
Zenit
Atalanta
The eight play-off winners will join the eight UEFA Europa League group winners in the Round of 16.
Group winners
Bayer Leverkusen
leon
Monaco
West Ham
Spartak Moscow
Eintracht
red star
Galatasaray
