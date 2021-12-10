All winners in different categories – Nerd4.life

I Game Awards 2021 It just ended with ads and surprises and here is the list of all the games The winners in different Categories, starting with the prestigious Game of the Year award given to It Takes Two.
Game Awards 2021, all winners
- General game: take two
- Best Direction: Deathloop
- Best Feature Film: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Art Direction: Deathloop
- Best music and music: NieR Replicant
- Best Sound Design: Forza Horizon 5
- Best performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Games to influence: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Continuous best service: Final Fantasy XIV online
- Best indie music: Qena: The Bridge of Souls
- Best Mobile Game: Jinshin effect
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV online
- Accessibility innovation: Forza Horizon 5
- Best VR/AR: Resident Evil 4
- Best Action Game: back
- Best Action/Adventure: Metroid dread
- Best role playing: tales of resurrection
- Best fight: Comet Gear -Strive-
- Best family: take two
- Best Sim/Strategy: Age of Empires IV
- Best sport/racing: Forza Horizon 5
- Best multiplayer game: take two
- Content Creator of the Year: dream
- Best Indie Music Debut: Qena: The Bridge of Souls
- Most anticipated game: elden ring
- Best esports game: League of Legends
- Best eSports athlete: Oleksandr Kostylev “Simple”
- Best Esports Team: Born to Win (CS: GO)
- Best eSports trainer: Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun
- Best esports event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship
Also given the best multiplayer experience, It Takes Two (here is the review) managed a feat many thought impossible, beating the competition for truly extraordinary titles.
The conclusion of the 2021 Game Awards, which also means a lot to the indie scene and in general to boost some projects compared to more expensive productions, as Joseph Fares also tried to explain during his pep talk.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Cyberpunk 2077, lawsuit with investors in negotiation stage – Nerd4.life
Heart of Chernobyl, new photos and artwork – Nerd4.life
Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 won’t be shown before E3 2022, according to Jeff Grob – Nerd4.life