All winners in different categories – Nerd4.life

I Game Awards 2021 It just ended with ads and surprises and here is the list of all the games The winners in different Categories, starting with the prestigious Game of the Year award given to It Takes Two.

Game Awards 2021, all winners

General game: take two

Best Direction: Deathloop

Deathloop Best Feature Film: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction: Deathloop

Deathloop Best music and music: NieR Replicant

Best Sound Design: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Best performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Games to influence: Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors Continuous best service: Final Fantasy XIV online

Best indie music: Qena: The Bridge of Souls

Qena: The Bridge of Souls Best Mobile Game: Jinshin effect

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV online

Final Fantasy XIV online Accessibility innovation: Forza Horizon 5

Best VR/AR: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Best Action Game: back

Best Action/Adventure: Metroid dread

Metroid dread Best role playing: tales of resurrection

Best fight: Comet Gear -Strive-

Comet Gear -Strive- Best family: take two

Best Sim/Strategy: Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV Best sport/racing: Forza Horizon 5

Best multiplayer game: take two

take two Content Creator of the Year: dream

Best Indie Music Debut: Qena: The Bridge of Souls

Qena: The Bridge of Souls Most anticipated game: elden ring

Best esports game: League of Legends

League of Legends Best eSports athlete: Oleksandr Kostylev “Simple”

Best Esports Team: Born to Win (CS: GO)

Born to Win (CS: GO) Best eSports trainer: Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun

Best esports event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Also given the best multiplayer experience, It Takes Two (here is the review) managed a feat many thought impossible, beating the competition for truly extraordinary titles.

The conclusion of the 2021 Game Awards, which also means a lot to the indie scene and in general to boost some projects compared to more expensive productions, as Joseph Fares also tried to explain during his pep talk.