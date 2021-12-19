WiLD not canceled, it could become PS5 exclusive – Nerd4.life

Wild, the interesting title given by Michel Ansel several years ago, it seems that it wasn’t Deleted: Some sources indicate that the project is still in progress and there is a possibility that it will be converted toPS5 Exclusive.
WiLD announced during Sony’s 2014 Gamescom conference, promising a broad base open world From the “Wild” template, where you can control a large number of different characters and creatures in a completely free way.
Well, according to information in a series of online curricula, the game is still in development at Wild Sheep Studio: production has practically never stopped, with PS4 now being replaced by PlayStation 5 It is very likely that the experience will land on the new console, while maintaining the exclusive status.
“In Wild, you play as a shaman who can control these animals and take advantage of their physical and athletic characteristics,” Antonio Fausto wrote in a WiLD preview published a few years ago.
“An eagle, for example, can hunt from above and hover quickly between distant points; or attack a bear or frighten away the fiercest opponents; a hare moves unobtrusively in the eyes of others; even a sheep can move away from the herd and use it, perhaps as food for other animals.”
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Epic Games Store, list of free games revealed by a leak? – Multiplayer.it
Whatsapp launches a new feature: eyes on the camera
How many cars, brands and tracks does it have? Many details from Japan – Nerd4.life