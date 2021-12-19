WiLD not canceled, it could become PS5 exclusive – Nerd4.life

Wild, the interesting title given by Michel Ansel several years ago, it seems that it wasn’t Deleted: Some sources indicate that the project is still in progress and there is a possibility that it will be converted toPS5 Exclusive.

WiLD announced during Sony’s 2014 Gamescom conference, promising a broad base open world From the “Wild” template, where you can control a large number of different characters and creatures in a completely free way.

Well, according to information in a series of online curricula, the game is still in development at Wild Sheep Studio: production has practically never stopped, with PS4 now being replaced by PlayStation 5 It is very likely that the experience will land on the new console, while maintaining the exclusive status.

“In Wild, you play as a shaman who can control these animals and take advantage of their physical and athletic characteristics,” Antonio Fausto wrote in a WiLD preview published a few years ago.

“An eagle, for example, can hunt from above and hover quickly between distant points; or attack a bear or frighten away the fiercest opponents; a hare moves unobtrusively in the eyes of others; even a sheep can move away from the herd and use it, perhaps as food for other animals.”