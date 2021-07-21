This is an opportunity to travel for free

According to the Revenue Agency, there are about 5.5 million second homes in Italy. A massive real estate legacy that has been accumulated over the years by families and passed down through generations, but is largely unused

Just think how hesitant the houses scattered among the sea, the mountains, and the countryside; Only exploited for a few weeks and weekends a year, they are a source of constant maintenance and high property taxes, making them increasingly expensive.

In the age of Covid, these homes have been, for many Turin residents, a relief valve, destinations for “spaced” escapes and smart work (especially in the most difficult months, given that they are one of the few reasons not to abide by the movement ban).

However, for now, the family home can become an important mainstay in making ends meet, even for the most adventurous, to pay off the entire summer vacation.

The opportunity is as simple as it is effective: make the first or second family home available for short-term rent, and get additional income for reinvestment, for example, in one’s holidays. This is possible thanks Airbnb.

The stories of Tiziana and Paula Maria

Hosts who post ads on Airbnb are people of all kinds, united by a desire to seize the opportunity to make the most of their home.

This is the case of Tiziana from Turin, who recently discovered her career as a hostess.

Some time ago, he inherited an estate in Dennis, a charming medieval village in the province of Alessandria, where his mother was born and lived.

Tiziana explains:

“I am very happy to be able to share the uniqueness of a place like this with others, it is rich in food and wine and surrounded by pristine nature..

I’ve only made an Airbnb listing for a month but I’m on my second booking already“.

Another hostess from Piedmont is Paula Maria, who has already rented her first Airbnb home for some time, which has a great view of Mole Antonelliana. During the pandemic, Paula Maria discovered another possibility: a monthly stay.

Being stuck in Alexandria, she actually needed to find someone to live in the house during her long absence, and take care, for example, of the plants on the balcony.

Paula Maria comments:

“With Airbnb I opened my home to guests of 45 different nationalities. Opportunity to meet new people and get extra income to do some jobs and travel. This summer I planned two trips to make up for all the lost time“.

Opportunities in Turin and Piedmont

With more and more Italians and foreigners from neighboring countries interested in a relaxing “away” vacation, there are many villages and potential hosts who can take advantage of it. And with the new flexibility at work, the season may be getting longer, too.

In fact, in the provinces of Turin and Cuneo alone there are almost 290 thousand second homes (177 and 112 thousand, respectively), not counting those who invested at that time in Liguria and the Aosta Valley.

As of May 1, 2021, average annual earnings in the previous 12 months for hosts who took at least one guest on Airbnb were about $9600 and for new hosts who welcomed their first guests with one ad after the pandemic began. It has already earned more than 1 billion dollars.

Becoming a Host: Useful Information

The past year has been difficult for many; For this reason, more and more people are choosing Airbnb to try hosting for the first time.

Prospective hosts can learn more about what they can get by sharing their home, thanks to the tool’How much is my house worth“.

It is an interactive tool capable of calculating estimated income based on the location and type of housing offered; It also uses data from previous Airbnb reservations in the same area.

For more information, you can visit the website Airbnb.