Los Angeles Airport (CBSLA) – Softball will return to the Olympics on Tuesday with the Orange County players in three games, including the game between the United States and Italy.

This is the first time since 2008 that softball has been played at the Tokyo Olympics. In 2005, the International Olympic Committee voted to remove softball from the 2012 Olympic program.

In 2016, softball was one of six sports included in the 2020 Olympics, along with baseball, karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

The United States team consists of three Orange County players and one Los Angeles County player. Anaheim catcher Teja Mulibola, Pray catcher Aubrey Monroe, Placencia all-fielder Johnny Reid and palmtail pitcher Rachel Garcia.

Pitcher is one of four UCLA alumni on the Garcia squad, along with Ali Carda, utility player Papa Nickels, and infielder Delaney Spalding.

Italy, the lowest-scoring team in the six-team Olympic softball tournament, has two players from Orange County: Anaheim coaches Amanda Bama and Mission Wijo’s Giulia Coutinholos.

The match will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network at 8 p.m.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)