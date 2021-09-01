They return home on a dhow after 80 days at sea

Expensive airline tickets – Jake Shepard and Tamara Elick decide to set sail from Panama in a desperate attempt to circumvent flight restrictions and expensive airfares. On the 1st of September they completed the final stage, and this is in the comfort of a yacht, from Fiji to the Queensland tourist Gold Coast for what was the last stop on their adventurous return trip.

away from thailand – At first they were stuck in Thailand in March, where they worked as tour guides, after a repeated visa extension, they had to leave the country, heading to whatever destination welcomed them. They ended up in Panama, but without being able, from there, to secure an easily accessible flight to Australia.

last option – As a last resort, they bought a shabby 13-meter sailboat called the China Plate, with an alcoholic and unreliable skipper, and despite their various adventures, traveled 3,000 nautical miles to Fiji, from which they finally set out. them to the Gold Coast, where they are still in quarantine.

‘symbol of hope’ – Jake Sheppard and Tamara Elek said they see themselves as a “symbol of hope” for the tens of thousands of Australians still stranded abroad. They noted that their trip cost them a third of what they would have paid in airline tickets. The adventure of life is “economical” only. The return trip was much longer than expected but definitely unforgettable.