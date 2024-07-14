July 14, 2024

Kamala Harris’ shocking statement shortly before attacking Trump

Samson Paul July 14, 2024


Trump Harris

And I would like to point out to you, because I read it today, even if it was a little hidden in the newspapers, that it is about Kamala Harrisnot exactly the person who went through the whistle, but she is the Vice President of the United States and should replace Biden if he goes completely insane. Kamala Harris, before the attack, at a rally yesterday, not 8 years ago, but before the rally, do you know what she said? “We should never think about seeing again.” Donald Trump Behind the microphone.

Perfect perfection. So who is inciting hatred? The Vice President of the United States who says he never wants to see Donald Trump behind the microphone again? What the hell does “never see again” mean? Donald Trump Behind the microphone? Someone takes it and shoots it and you no longer see the person behind the microphone.

So, am I exaggerating? Yes, maybe I am. But when you factor in the fact that Donald Trump was hit, not fatally, but a thousandth of a thousandth, what is the problem according to the newspapers? Is this divisive in America?

Sure. All politicians are divisive, even Berlusconi was. Maybe only those on the left can get everyone on the same page, and those who disagree are just baloney, but when someone is divisive, Miley is divisive.What do we do, kill him because he’s divisive? Do we justify the fact that someone can carry out an attack because he’s divisive?

I don’t want to talk about a hate campaign. But if the Vice President of the United States, Kamal HarrisHe says Trump should never be behind the microphone again, and I think the comment that should be made is, “The hate is there, the campaigns are divisive, but some damn responsibility, these gentlemen who consider Trump a person.” Minus the abensWith their boss, who I want to talk about, well, in short, they should have it.”

