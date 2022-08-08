They deserve gold and you don’t know it

Silica bags: here are the uses and why they should never be discarded. She deserves a real fortune and you might not even know it.

The silica gel bags Silica gel can be found everywhere: from shoeboxes to coats and jacket pockets. Silica bags are square in shape and have a size of a few centimeters.

Inside the bag there are small transparent balls of silica gel, which allow to protect the products from moisture by having a drying function. Can silica gel bags be reused? They can be very useful for some everyday problems: Here are the uses of silica gel sachets.

Silica gel: what is it?

The Silica gel It is a non-toxic product that can be used as a desiccant as it allows moisture to be absorbed through the wicking process. This physical chemical process allows products to be protected within the boxes and packaging.

Silica bags: what are their uses?

Silica bags are inserted inside shoe boxes by shoe companies. This allows you to get rid of all kinds of unpleasant odors through the absorption power of silica gel.

It can happen that your smartphone gets wet: Silica bags can be used absorb moisture. It can be placed in the wettest parts of your home and allows you to keep important documents and books intact.

Silica gel bags can also be inserted inside the drawers to prevent underwear, towels, and any other piece of clothing from smelling bad. Silica gel bags allow you to Clothes smell fresh As if it had just been washed.

Often tricks They are left in drawers in the bathroom or in your room and can become unusable over time. Silica bags allow you to extend the life of your eyeshadow, blush and powder if stored inside a makeup case.

Strong Silica Gel anti mold: Bags can be stored inside boxes and packaging that we keep in our basement or in your garage.

Silica can bags Metal oxidation resistanceFor example, silver tends to be dark in color, but thanks to silica gel it is possible to keep silverware intact.

Silica gel helps drying flowers: Just insert the sachets into an empty vase with flowers to facilitate drying in the best way.

Here are the best ways to use silica gel sachets – they’re worth a fortune and you probably didn’t know it.