September 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

They called me a fascist.

They called me a fascist.

Mirabelle Hunt September 25, 2021 2 min read

Verona – bad night for Albano CaresiWhich in the evening honor Franco Batiato, everyone’Arena Verona, received boos and insults from the audience present. The police singer accompanies him on stage Vittorio my little boyI have declared: I wasn’t expected to be there, I went for friendship my kids: I was with him one evening in Abano Terme when he told me to follow him, and that he would take me to the ring where his sister was also with extra softness‘, Albano explains in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Sograbi attacks Benigni: “copying loyalty to his wife”

Nino D’Angelo admits: “Away from Naples to the Camorra”

Albano, whistles and insults in Verona: ‘A beautiful evening ruined by politics’

I didn’t know anything. But I entered with the whistles and left with applause. Only there I understood that it was an evening for Batiato … I would have been fine too, But they didn’t call me. I don’t know, but I knew Batiato very well because we have the same product: I have been since 1965 and he has been since 1969, precisely because it came from a series of successes. Sorry, they turned good evening into something politicalAnd we heard from the crowd the cries of everything, even “fascism”:shouted at us”fascists”. “Moreover fools, And I honestly say to my little ones…”Albano notes. “If he did not take the podium with Vittorio Maybe ‘what would have happened, I do not know. a Shame The like just to be forgotten“.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“Real Zaragoza’s best baseball game”

September 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Tennis, Brittany show at Laver Cup: Auger-Aliassime surrenders after three hours

September 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Russian F1 GP . Qualifier

September 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Finding footprints that rewrite history – Libero Quotidiano

September 25, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

No candlelight vigil at Diomo, police ring – Chronicles

September 25, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Minimum wage, Tridico: “Two million workers earn 6 euros an hour, this is unacceptable”

September 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Stefano Domenicali: Kyalami could return to F1

September 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese