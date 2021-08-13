“Everything is still uncertain” – OA Sport

early checkout on for him field at Wimbledon. The physical problems he suffered now for several seasons, which forced him to abandon the Tokyo Olympics, which was definitely the last of his endless career. Lots of doubts about Roger Federer, the strongest tennis player in history, who is 40 years old, He will have to decide what he will do for his future.

The Swiss are looking for the best conditions to try to travel to the US: The US Open has been scheduled and the goal is to perform well at Flushing Meadows from August 30, although there are no official confirmations of participation at the moment. Swiss.

Today, Blake newspaper published an interview with his words: “This week I will meet with the doctors and with my team we will decide what to do. At this moment everything is uncertain. Before, the questions were simple. My arrangement? My next tournament? What are my goals? How do you reconcile professional and family obligations? But today it is more complex and all Something completely different compared to what it was ten years ago.”

Continue: “I need more time. If I had a fracture before because of my back it lasted for 2 days and everything was fine again. Today, for the same problem, the break can be 2 weeks. I am more patient and live with the pain. Before I consider the victories Take for granted, today I appreciate it even more because I know what’s behind it.”

Photo: La Presse