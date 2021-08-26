Portals can also be made on PS3, for the founder of Traveler’s Tales – Nerd4.life

According to John Burton, founder of development studio Traveler’s Tales, it is now the famous TT Games outlet from Apart from Ratchet & Clank Rift Can also be made on PS3 And they definitely don’t need a PS5 SSD to work. The claim of the veteran developer, who left his company in 2019, was made in a video for his new channel, Coding Secrets, and is largely proven.

Basically, Burton does not claim that Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart does not benefit from faster uploadsSSD from PS5, but only that, due to the way the gates are managed, it was possible to use other techniques to create them, because they are linear and directed jumps, as well as obligatory, so they allow you to predict which elements should have been loaded into memory at the time of their occurrence. It would have been different had it been freestyle jumps, which would have added an element of unpredictability that couldn’t be compensated for with specific techniques.

His conclusion is that marketing In which the game was presented misleading, because they claim something wrong, namely that the jump mechanics of the Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart portals are only possible thanks to the use of a PS5 SSD and that the old hardware was not able to somehow handle it.

It is clear that Burton not only gives his point of view but also offers some technical explanations to prove his point. After all, he is a veteran developer, so who more than him has the right to do so?

