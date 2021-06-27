The winner is e L’esorciccio

What are the TV schedules tonight on TV? Today Sunday 27 June 2021 We are spoiled for choice: movies, series, entertainment programs. Here’s what you see on TV.
TV Shows Tonight June 27, 2021
Programming on Sunday evening, June 27, 2021 is extensive. In Rai1, the round of 16 European 2020While Canale 5 suggests the program the winner is With Jerry Scotty at the helm.
If you want to watch a movie that will please the whole family, there is comedy on Canale34 Exorcism. Instead, Rai3 offers the software Kilimanjaro summer. What are you going to watch on TV tonight?
Tonight on Rai
- Ray 1 20:30 – Football – European Championship 2020 – Round of 16
- Rai2 21:05 – Crimes in Paradise – Season 9 Episode 5 – Closed Doors
- Rai3 21:20 – Kilimanjaro summer
- Ray 4 21:20 – The miracle – the son of evil
- Ray movie 21:10 – The teacher changes school
- Ray Premium 21:20 – As long as it ends well – Ferrari for two
Tonight on TV Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4
- Network 4 21:27 – Angels also eat beans
- Channel 5 21:20 – The winner is
- Italy 1 21:20 – Colorado
Tonight on TV on other broadcasters
- Channel 20 21:04 – Outlander – The Last Viking
- Channel 34 21:00 – Exorcism
- Paramount Channel 21:10 – Women’s rules and a lot of problems
- iris 21:00 – Original Sin
- 8 . TV 21:30 – Chef Antonino Academy
- Italy 2 21:15 – Young Sheldon – Season 3 – Episode 5 – Pineapple and the comfort of male friendship
- La5 21:10 – Christmas Kiss – Christmas Kiss
- Channel Nine 21:25 – Supermanani – Rome
- sky 21:15 – Maqeddah – Deception Turbid
- At present 20:35 – 90 Days to Fall in Love: Away from the US – Don’t Stop Fighting
- La7 9:30 PM – Guess who’s coming to dinner
- Premium cinema 21:15 – The front of the house
The Exorcise: The movie cast and plot will be shown tonight, June 27, 2021
On the evening of Sunday 27 June 2021, the comedy is broadcast on Canale34 Exorcism. Released in 1975 under the direction of Ciccio Ingrassia, it features a noteworthy cast: Ciccio Ingrassia, Lino Banfi, Didi Perego, Mimmo Baldi, and Tano Cimarosa.
During archaeological excavations in Iran, an amulet was found in the hand of the son of the mayor of a small town in Lazio. The boy becomes a flamboyant amateur and is forced to turn to the wizard Exorcise.
Those who, in turn, own the alien amulet also go to him. The exorcism, at this point, was convinced to swallow the demonic body.
