October 1, 2022

The Walking Dead: The trailer for the epic finale of the TV series is shown online

Lorelei Reese September 30, 2022 2 min read

It has been a long journey to the walking Deadthe series that dramatically changed our relationship with one of the most iconic characters in entertainment, Apocalypse, so much so that the trailer for the show’s end AMC It shows how important it is not to miss the finale of this TV series.

Our promotional video shows survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they battle the final battle for a future in the Commonwealth, a post-apocalyptic civilization ruled by Pamela Melton (Laila Robbins). While Daryl (Norman Reedus) H Maggie Lauren Cohan leads the last stand against an army Lance Hornsby Josh Hamilton Outside the Walls of the Commonwealth, Carol (Melissa McBride) H Rosetta (Christian Serratos) is among those who still reside within the society that plunged into chaos after the crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Melton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) revealed.

In the end, it all feels like it goes back to the origins of the saga, with a crowd of pedestrians not seen from the first episodes of the series based on Robert Kirkman’s comic strip.

The Walking Dead deadline has been set for the next date October 2, 2022 When AMC and AMC+ begin airing the episodes that will conclude the show’s eleventh and final season. As for our country, we will have to wait only 24 hours longer than in the USA, since the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead 11 will be available on Disney Plus starting next October 3.

The TV series premiered in the United States on October 31, 2010during the Verfest. Then the first season of the show arrived the next day also in Italy FoxIt is the network that exclusively broadcasts the television series until the tenth season.

Starting July 2, 2021, the first 10 seasons of The Walking Dead are also available in the streaming catalog. Disney + In the star division, with the first half of season eleven arriving on the Mickey Mouse home podium in August 2021.

